Our ultimate goal is to beat Hearts of Oak - Nations FC Brands manager Kennedy Boakye Ansah

Nations FC vows to beat Hearts of Oak in their next clash

Source: Footballghana

Nations FC's Brands and Marketing Manager, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, has emphasized the team's primary objective of defeating Hearts of Oak to claim all three points available.

The upcoming match between Nations FC and Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League's 32nd matchday will be crucial for both sides, as they are both coming off losses and will be eager to secure a victory at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Boakye Ansah's determination to secure a win against Hearts of Oak was evident in his statement to Kessben FM, where he highlighted the club's focus on achieving maximum points in the upcoming encounter.



Read full article