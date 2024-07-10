Out-of-contract Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim responds to Asante Kotoko transfer links

Salifu Ibrahim, the former Eleven Wonders star, has remained silent about the rumours linking him to a move to Asante Kotoko during the current transfer window.

The midfielder, who has been a key player for Hearts of Oak since he arrived in 2021, is currently without a contract.



He is expected to join a new club for the 2024/25 season after failing to renew his contract with Hearts of Oak.



There have been reports that some Asante Kotoko supporters are interested in signing the talented midfielder. In an interview with Kessben FM, Ibrahim stated that he has left the negotiations for his next move in the hands of his management.

When asked about joining Kotoko, he mentioned that the decision is not solely up to him and that he needs to reach an agreement with his manager and family before making any decisions.



Ibrahim played a crucial role in Hearts of Oak's title win in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and has been recognized with both club and league MVP awards.



Despite his impressive performances, he only managed to score two goals and provide ten assists in 32 appearances in the last season.