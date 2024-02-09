Over 500 applications received for Black Stars head coach job - GFA Veep

Mark Addo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, Mark Addo has revealed that the GFA has received an impressive number of over 500 applications for the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

The position became available after the dismissal of Chris Hughton following Ghana's early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Addo, leading the search for a new coach as chair of the GFA's five-member committee, assured Ghanaians that a thorough process is underway to select the best candidate.



He expressed confidence in the committee's ability to find the right person for the job, emphasizing the association's commitment to fulfilling the required criteria.

“This is my second time leading a committee to pick a coach, and I can tell Ghanaians that we will hire the best coach for the Black Stars based on the criteria,” Addo said in an interview on Akoma FM.



“We received over 500 applications for the job and have shortlisted a handful. We are currently going through them and want to finish by next week.”