Over 600 coaches reportedly apply for Black Stars head coach job

The Black Stars of Ghana

More than 600 applications from coaches worldwide have been received in response to the Ghana national team's quest for a new head coach.

The postio became vacant after Chris Hughton was fired by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) due to the team's poor performance at the 2023 AFCON—they were unable to win a single game during the group stage.



Since then, the GFA has established a committee under the direction of Vice President Mark Addo to find and select a qualified applicant for the position.



In keeping with Ghana's football legacy, the selection committee is looking for a head coach with a proven track record and a coaching philosophy that aligns with the principles of the national team.



Several prominent managers, such as Felix Magath from Bayern Munich, Nikola Jurcevic from West Ham, and Maxwell Konadu from the Black Stars, are among the applications.