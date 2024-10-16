Overconfidence cost Ghana in Sudan showdown - Kwesi Appiah’s aide

Kwesi Appiah

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kwesi Appiah's personal assistant, Asante Forkuoh, provided insights into a discussion that took place between the Sudan coach and Otto Addo following the Black Stars' scoreless draw in their opening match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Forkuoh disclosed that Otto Addo cautioned Appiah about the upcoming game in Libya, saying, "You won't have luck in Libya; I will defeat you."

In reply, Appiah advised Addo to keep the match in perspective, emphasizing that they are both Ghanaians and that it is merely a qualifying match.



