PEC Zwolle announce the signing of Ghana forward Braydon Manu

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian striker Braydon Manu has officially put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Dutch Eredivisie team PEC Zwolle, with the option for a third year.

