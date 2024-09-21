PHOTOS: Inaki and Nico Williams premiere 'Los Williams' documentary telling their history and sports story

The film delves into their family's sports legac

Inaki and Nico Williams premiered their documentary, "Los Williams," on September 20, 2024, at the San Sebastian International Film Festival.

The film delves into their family's sports legacy, featuring stories from their parents, grandparents, and friends.



It also highlights local fishermen from Lake Volta and the Athletic Bilbao fan club, providing insight into their journeys with the Ghanaian and Spanish national teams.

Inaki, who chose to represent Ghana's Black Stars in 2022, has played in both the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the 2023 AFCON, scoring his first goal earlier this year.



