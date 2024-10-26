PSG to take Kylian Mbappe to court over €55m salary dispute

Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe parted ways this summer under contentious circumstances, with ongoing disputes regarding his unpaid wages.

A mediation by the French Professional League favored Mbappe, yet PSG remains unwilling to settle the owed amount.



Mbappe's full salary payments ceased after PSG learned of his intention to join Real Madrid, leading to a total of €55 million in unpaid wages and bonuses.



Despite the LFP's ruling, PSG insists on a supposed verbal agreement where Mbappe would waive part of his salary upon leaving at the end of his contract.

Reports indicate that PSG plans to escalate the issue to court, although they claim to be seeking an amicable resolution.



The relationship between Mbappe and PSG has soured, with the player suggesting that his former club may have orchestrated a smear campaign against him prior to the LFP's decision.



Over his seven-year tenure at Parc des Princes, the 25-year-old became the club's all-time leading scorer, netting 256 goals.