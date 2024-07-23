Sports

Paa Kwesi Fabin is aligned with plans of Legon Cities – Communications Director Dwomoh Agyemang

Paa Kwesi Fabin32 Paa Kwesi Fabin

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana

Legon Cities' Communications Director, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, has stated that the club is confident that head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin is in sync with their future objectives.

Fabin, who signed a two-year contract with the team last season, is nearing the end of his current deal.

The club plans to extend his contract based on his performance during the previous season, where he led Legon Cities to a 15th-place finish in the Ghana Premier League.

Agyemang emphasized Fabin's ability to develop young talent, which aligns well with the club's vision.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana