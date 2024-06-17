Pakistan beat Ireland to end disappointing campaign

Pakistan claim three-wicket win over Ireland

Source: BBC

Pakistan secured a tense three-wicket victory against Ireland to conclude their underwhelming T20 World Cup journeys at Lauderhill.

Despite a close contest, it was Shaheen Afridi's powerful sixes in the 19th over that ultimately tilted the scales in Pakistan'favouror, leaving them with seven balls remaining.

Babar Azam's team began strongly, with Afridi's early wickets in the first over and Ireland's subsequent slump to 4-3 in the second.



