Palace win at Aston Villa to progress in EFL Cup

Screenshot 20241031 082338.png Daichi Kamada scored his second EFL Cup goal of the season

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Daichi Kamada's decisive goal secured a remarkable win for Crystal Palace against Aston Villa, advancing them to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Kamada, who came on as a substitute, capitalized on a misplayed pass from Diego Carlos, striking a powerful low shot from the edge of the box to regain the lead for Palace in the 64th minute.

Earlier, Eberechi Eze had put the visitors ahead by heading in a cross from Daniel Munoz on the right.

