Palace win at Aston Villa to progress in EFL Cup

Menu ›
Sports
Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: BBC
Daichi Kamada's decisive goal secured a remarkable win for Crystal Palace against Aston Villa, advancing them to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
Kamada, who came on as a substitute, capitalized on a misplayed pass from Diego Carlos, striking a powerful low shot from the edge of the box to regain the lead for Palace in the 64th minute.
Earlier, Eberechi Eze had put the visitors ahead by heading in a cross from Daniel Munoz on the right.
Read full article
Source: BBC