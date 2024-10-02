Sports

Para Boxers Exhibit Their Talents At The Bukom Boxing Arena

647364.png Ghana Boxing

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: Boxing Ghana

Ghana Boxing is advancing as individuals with disabilities are being provided opportunities to showcase their skills. Recently, the Ghana Adaptive Boxing Federation, in partnership with Special Game Masters (SGM) and the Ghana Boxing Authority, organized a remarkable para boxing demonstration that captivated fans at the Bukom Boxing Arena during Week Five of the Ghana Professional Boxing League.



Source: Boxing Ghana