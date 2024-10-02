Para Boxers Exhibit Their Talents At The Bukom Boxing Arena

Ghana Boxing

Ghana Boxing is advancing as individuals with disabilities are being provided opportunities to showcase their skills. Recently, the Ghana Adaptive Boxing Federation, in partnership with Special Game Masters (SGM) and the Ghana Boxing Authority, organized a remarkable para boxing demonstration that captivated fans at the Bukom Boxing Arena during Week Five of the Ghana Professional Boxing League.





