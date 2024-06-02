Sports

Paris 2024: Ghana fails in attempt to secure boxing qualification

Ghanaian Boxers4333 The Ghana boxing team is being kicked out of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Sun, 2 Jun 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

No Ghanaian boxer will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after the Black Bombers failed to secure a spot during the recent World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite the participation of seven boxers, including one female athlete, none were able to realize their Olympic dreams.

Ghana's only hope in the Women's Middleweight -75Kg category, Ornella Sathoud, suffered a defeat by unanimous decision (0-5) to Shierleidis Orozco of Columbia in the round of 16.

Her loss followed Theophilus Allotey's elimination from the qualifying series.

Source: Apexnewshub