Paris set for its first Olympics in 100 years

Olympic Phryge is the official mascot of the Paris Games

Source: BBC

'Games wide open' is the motto for this year's Paris Olympics, which officially begin on Friday with the opening ceremony.

It is the first time in 100 years that the French capital has hosted the summer Games, with the majority of the events taking place in or around the city's most iconic areas.



Friday's opening ceremony will see boats carry athletes and dignitaries down 6km of the River Seine, with room for 300,000 spectators.

Few details are known about the event - though there has been speculation about Celine Dion and Lady Gaga performing - with the ceremony's artistic director Thomas Jolly saying he wants to "show France in all its diversity".



The Paris Games is the first to achieve gender parity among athletes, with 5,250 male and 5,250 female athletes set to compete.



