Partey makes first start since August as Arsenal beat Luton Town

Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey finally made his first start for Arsenal since August, following his recovery from a thigh injury.

Partey's highly anticipated return to the starting lineup occurred during Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Luton Town in the English Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.



Manager Mikel Arteta made several changes to the starting team, including the absence of Bukayo Saka in the lineup and surprise starts for Emile Smith-Rowe and Reiss Nelson.



During the match, Partey played for 67 minutes before being substituted by Declan Rice, having completed an impressive 62 out of 67 passes. He also made an interception and successfully delivered a pass on four attempts.

This game marked Partey's longest playing time since his return from the thigh injury, which had sidelined him for four months and caused him to miss Ghana's participation in the 2023 AFCON.



With his appearance against Luton Town, Partey has now made seven league appearances this season, which has unfortunately been marred by various injuries for the former Atletico Madrid player.