Partick Thistle FC secures Finnish-Ghanaian striker 60253672 on loan from Fulham

Partick Thistle FC has announced the acquisition of Finnish-born Ghanaian forward Terry Ablade on a season-long loan from Fulham, subject to approval from the Scottish FA and the necessary international clearance.

Established in 1876, Partick Thistle boasts a storied legacy in Scottish football. The club, commonly referred to as "The Jags," has enjoyed periods of success in the top tier as well as facing challenges in the lower divisions. A significant achievement includes their victory in the Scottish League Cup in 1971, and they remain a formidable presence in the Scottish Championship.



Terry Ablade commenced his career at FC Jazz in Finland, where he made his first-team debut at the age of 16. His impressive performances attracted the interest of Fulham, leading to his signing with their under-18 team. Subsequently, Ablade's contributions earned him a promotion to the under-23 squad along with a new contract.

At 22 years of age, the striker has also gained valuable experience through loan spells at AFC Wimbledon and Carlisle United in EFL League One, where he made a total of 28 appearances. Ablade is anticipated to make his debut for Partick Thistle in their forthcoming match against Falkirk.