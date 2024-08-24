Sports

Partick Thistle FC secures Finnish-Ghanaian striker 60253672 on loan from Fulham

Terry Ablade.png Terry Ablade

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Partick Thistle FC has announced the acquisition of Finnish-born Ghanaian forward Terry Ablade on a season-long loan from Fulham, subject to approval from the Scottish FA and the necessary international clearance.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live