Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan hails new signing Terry Ablade's pace and enthusiasm

Terry Ablade.png Terry Ablade

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Partick Thistle's manager, Kris Doolan, has conveyed his excitement regarding the acquisition of Terry Ablade, a striker of Ghanaian descent born in Finland. Doolan is confident that Ablade will contribute a distinctive skill set to the team.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live