'Party is over for Scotland. Now the hangover has hit'

Germany thrash 10-man Scotland in tournament opener

Source: BBC

The atmosphere of Scottish optimism that permeated Munich on Friday seemed almost like a shared illusion, fueled by alcohol.

However, this dream quickly turned into a nightmare for the Tartan Army when Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala took control of the game within the first 10 minutes of the Euro 2024 opener.



The Scottish fans had mistakenly believed that this was their moment to shine, but they were sorely mistaken.

Instead, they were left feeling humiliated, regretting the hefty price they had paid to be there and wishing they could be anywhere else but Munich.



