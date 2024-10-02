Patrice Milazar from Mauritius to officiate Ghana vs. Sudan Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Patrice Milazar

Source: Lighters Zone

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has selected Patrice Milazar from Mauritius to officiate the 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Sudan. At 38 years old, Milazar will be supported by Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho as Assistant I, with Jean Marc Jeff Pithia from Mauritius as Assistant II, and Ganesh Chutooree from Mauritius serving as the Fourth Referee.





