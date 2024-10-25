Sports

Patrice Motsepe announces bid for second term as CAF President

Screenshot 20241025 173825.png Patrice Motsepe

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has officially declared his intention to seek a second term, with the CAF Presidential elections scheduled for March 2025.

