Patrice Motsepe announces bid for second term as CAF President

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has officially declared his intention to seek a second term, with the CAF Presidential elections scheduled for March 2025.

Since taking office in March 2021, Motsepe has implemented significant reforms and initiatives to enhance the global standing of African football.



The 61-year-old South African businessman and mining magnate has emerged as a pivotal figure in African football governance, emphasizing financial transparency and institutional accountability within CAF.

CAF confirmed that Motsepe's candidacy comes in response to requests from various CAF Member Association Presidents, Zonal Union Presidents, and other influential stakeholders.