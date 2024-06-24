Sports

Patrick Agyemang's brace sinks Philadelphia Union in MLS

Patrick Agyemang

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Charlotte FC secured a victory against Philadelphia Union in the Major League Soccer, thanks to a remarkable performance by Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang.

