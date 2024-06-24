Patrick Agyemang's brace sinks Philadelphia Union in MLS

Charlotte FC secured a victory against Philadelphia Union in the Major League Soccer, thanks to a remarkable performance by Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang.

The US-born player showcased his skills by scoring two goals in the second half. Agyemang initiated the scoring with a powerful header after 56 minutes, followed by an impressive solo effort just seven minutes later.



The first half concluded without any goals, but the 23-year-old changed the game by heading the ball into the net from a Jere Uronen cross.

Shortly after, he received a long pass from Liel Abada, executed a quick stepover, and unleashed a shot from the edge of the box, leaving the Philadelphia goalkeeper helpless.



With 18 minutes remaining, Agyemang was substituted for Iuri Tavares, concluding his exceptional performance as the Man of the Match.