Patrick Twumasi scores for Beitar Jerusalem in Toto Cup defeat to Ashdod

Patrick Twumasi of Ghana found the back of the net for Beitar Jerusalem in their 4-3 loss to SC Ashdod in the Israeli Toto Cup round three match on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

The 30-year-old striker successfully converted a penalty towards the end of the match, however, it was insufficient as his team suffered defeat at the Yud-Alef Stadium.



After this defeat, Beitar Jerusalem currently holds the second position in Group B with three points earned from two games.



Yarden Shua opened the scoring for the away team with a penalty in the 21st minute, giving Beitar Jerusalem the initial lead.



Just three minutes later, Dor Micha doubled their advantage, putting them in a strong position.

Adir Levi managed to pull one back for the home side in the 31st minute, concluding the first half with a score of 2-1.



Shortly after the break, Ravid Abergel equalized the scoreline, followed by Stav Nachmani giving Ashdod the lead in the 68th minute.



Ravid Abergel netted his second goal in the 85th minute, making it 4-2 for Ashdod, before Twumasi scored the third goal for Beitar Jerusalem two minutes later, resulting in a final score of 4-3.