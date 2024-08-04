Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Patrick Twumasi scores for Beitar Jerusalem in Toto Cup defeat to Ashdod

Patrick Twumasi21 Patrick Twumasi

Sun, 4 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Patrick Twumasi of Ghana found the back of the net for Beitar Jerusalem in their 4-3 loss to SC Ashdod in the Israeli Toto Cup round three match on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live