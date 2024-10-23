Patriotic Andre Ayew doesn’t deserve bad treatment – Ex-Ghana midfielder Kenneth Sarpong

Former Ghana midfielder Kenneth Sarpong has expressed his dissatisfaction with Andre Ayew's recent exclusion from the Black Stars, emphasizing that a player with such patriotism should not be treated poorly.

Ayew has not participated in the national team since June, missing crucial matches for the 2026 World Cup and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



His absence was particularly felt during the recent double-header against Sudan, where Ghana only managed to secure a single point.



The team played to a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium and suffered a 2-0 loss in Libya, putting their chances of qualifying for CAF's premier tournament at risk for the first time since 2004.

In an interview with Kessben FM, Sarpong criticized the treatment of Ayew, who is the captain of the Black Stars.



He stated that Ayew deserves better and that having him on the bench would not disrupt the team dynamics; rather, his presence would serve as a source of motivation for the players during challenging times.



Dede Ayew, who recently joined Le Havre and is actively playing, hopes to return to the national squad. The Black Stars are set to compete again in November against Niger and Angola in the final round of AFCON 2025 qualifiers.