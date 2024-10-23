Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Patriotic Andre Ayew doesn’t deserve bad treatment – Ex-Ghana midfielder Kenneth Sarpong

Gfa Foto Skipper Andre Dede Ayew South Korea.jfif Andre Dede Ayew

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana midfielder Kenneth Sarpong has expressed his dissatisfaction with Andre Ayew's recent exclusion from the Black Stars, emphasizing that a player with such patriotism should not be treated poorly.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live