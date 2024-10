Paul Pogba has revealed that he considered retiring from football before receiving a reprieve from his doping suspension.

The French midfielder, currently serving a provisional ban after testing positive for elevated testosterone levels, expressed the emotional toll this situation has taken on him.



The uncertainty and pressure caused him to contemplate stepping away from the sport entirely.

However, Pogba remains determined to fight the charges and clear his name. He is awaiting further proceedings to determine the final outcome of his case.