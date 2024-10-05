Paul Pogba doping ban reduced on appeal: Latest news as Juventus star sees four-year suspension cut to 18 months

Paul Pogba

Source: Lighters Zone

Since Paul Pogba rejoined Juventus in 2022 after his unsuccessful world-record transfer to Manchester United six years prior, his time has been far from ideal.

The France midfielder faced knee surgery along with abdominal and hamstring injuries, limiting him to just six Serie A matches during the 2022/23 season, which was a disappointing year for the club overall.

To make matters worse, at the start of the last season, Pogba tested positive for a prohibited substance, resulting in a four-year ban from the sport.



