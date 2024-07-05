Paul Skenes is a phenom, but he’s a bad bet to win rookie of the year

Paul Skenes

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes has been living up to the hype, with an impressive 4-0 record and 70 strikeouts in 52⅓ innings since his debut in May.

His 2.06 ERA is on track to be one of the best rookie performances in MLB history, and his strikeout numbers are among the top for a rookie pitcher.

Despite this, it's still too early to predict his chances of winning the National League Rookie of the Year award.



