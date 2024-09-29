Pedri: Referee and rotations no excuse for Barcelona loss at Osasuna

Pedri was in no mood for excuses after their 4-2 La Liga loss at Osasuna

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona midfielder Pedri refused to make excuses following their 4-2 defeat to Osasuna in La Liga.

The team's impressive start to the season came to a halt in Pamplona, marking the end of a seven-match winning streak at El Sadar.

Hansi Flick faced criticism for his choice to rest and rotate players before the match, and no substitutions were made at halftime, even as the team found themselves down 2-0.



Read full article