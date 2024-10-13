Pedro Porro: Spain’s victory over Denmark is for Rodri Hernandez and Dani Carvajal

Pedro Porro

Source: Football-espana

Spain secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Denmark on Saturday in Murcia, marking their second consecutive win.

The team, led by Luis de la Fuente, showcased dominance throughout the match, with Martin Zubimendi finally breaking the deadlock in the 79th minute.



This match was significant as it was the first for La Roja without key players Rodri Hernandez and Dani Carvajal, both of whom are sidelined for the season due to knee injuries.

Pedro Porro, who filled in for Carvajal, dedicated the win to his injured teammates, according to Marca.



