People don't recognize Jordan Ayew's hard work - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Jordan Ayew And Otto Addo Jordan Ayew and Otto Addo

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: Footballghana

Otto Addo, the Black Stars coach, commended Jordan Ayew for his exceptional performance and dedication in the recent match against Central African Republic.

The Crystal Palace forward scored a hat trick in the 4-3 victory, making a significant impact in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Ayew also secured a crucial goal in the previous match, helping Ghana secure a come-from-behind win.

With three wins so far, Ghana currently leads Group I in the qualifiers.

