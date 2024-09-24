People have to trust me over Rashford - Ten Hag

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is 15th on the club's all-time scoring list with 133 goals

Source: BBC

Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag emphasized the need for trust regarding his decision to bench Marcus Rashford during Saturday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Before the game, Ten Hag noted that Rashford was regaining his top form, having scored three goals in two matches.

However, he surprised many by opting for Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo instead, with Rashford coming on for Joshua Zirkzee after an hour of play.



