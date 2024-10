Pep Guardiola has led Manchester City to six Premier League titles since taking charge in 2016

Source: Football-espana

The English Football Association is interested in appointing Pep Guardiola as the men's national team manager in 2025.

Following their loss to Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 final in July, the Three Lions have been searching for a new head coach.

Gareth Southgate decided to resign after experiencing consecutive defeats in European finals during his eight-year tenure.



