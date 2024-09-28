Sports

Pep Guardiola fires back at Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães and Mikel Arteta

Screenshot 20240928 120751.png Guardiola’s words suggest that Man City is prepared to take the challenge Arsenal for the title

Sat, 28 Sep 2024 Source: Sports Ration

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a pointed response to remarks made by Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães and his former assistant, now Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, in anticipation of what promises to be another intense title competition between the two Premier League adversaries.

In the previous season, Arsenal and Manchester City vied for the Premier League title, with the Gunners ultimately unable to secure victory in both instances.

As the teams prepare to compete for the championship once more this season, the atmosphere has already become charged, as evidenced by their recent 2-2 draw.

