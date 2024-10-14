Pep Guardiola makes Lionel Messi and Michael Jordan comparison in GOAT debate

Lionel Messi

Source: Football-espana

Pep Guardiola has once again emphasized his belief that Lionel Messi is the greatest player in football history.

The two shared a remarkable era of triumph at Barcelona from 2008 to 2012, prior to Guardiola's departure from the club.



Their collaboration yielded three La Liga titles, two UEFA Champions League victories, and a historic treble in 2009, showcasing their exceptional synergy.

In an interview with the Italian television program Che Tempo, Che Fa, Guardiola addressed various subjects, including Messi's significant influence on the game as he nears the twilight of his career.



