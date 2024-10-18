Pep Guardiola reveals national team ambition

Pep Guardiola has revealed his ambition to one day manage a national team, expressing interest in taking on the challenge of international football after his highly successful club career.

While he remains focused on his current role at Manchester City, Guardiola has previously mentioned that coaching a national team could be part of his future plans.



The Spanish manager, known for his tactical brilliance and achievements with clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City, has not specified which country he would like to manage.

However, he has hinted that he would welcome the opportunity to experience the unique demands of international football, including major tournaments like the World Cup and continental championships.



Guardiola’s interest in national team management has sparked speculation about potential future roles, with several countries likely to be interested in securing his services if he steps away from club football. This ambition adds an intriguing layer to his already illustrious coaching career.