Pereira makes history in stoppage win over Rountree

Alex Pereira successfully defended his UFC light-heavyweight championship by defeating Khalil Rountree in the fourth round at UFC 307, held in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The Brazilian fighter faced a moment of adversity in the second round when he was knocked down by a counter right hand.

However, at 37 years of age, Pereira regained his composure and continued to systematically dismantle Rountree, ultimately concluding the bout with a decisive uppercut that left the American bloodied and fatigued.



