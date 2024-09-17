'Perfect night' as Man Utd hammer Barnsley for biggest Ten Hag win

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford (second right) celebrates scoring against Barnsley

Source: BBC

Manchester United experienced an ideal evening, achieving their largest win under Erik ten Hag as they advanced to the EFL Cup last-16 by defeating the struggling League One team Barnsley.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and seasoned midfielder Christian Eriksen each netted two goals, while Brazilian winger Antony added a penalty in the first half, leading to a decisive victory.

This match marked United's most significant triumph since their 9-0 rout of Southampton in February 2021, during the period of empty stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



