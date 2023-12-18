Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Kudus nets brace, Inaki Williams impresses,

Kudus scored a brace for West Ham

Our reporter, Herbert Boakye Yiadom details the performances of Ghanaian players abroad in their respective leagues across the globe.

ENGLAND



In Premier League, Mohammed Kudus scored a brace in West Ham United’s 3-0 win over Wolves on Sunday



Antoine Semenyo played 90 minutes for Bournemouth against Luton which was later abandoned due to a serious injury to a player



Jeffrey Schlupp played 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against Manchester City



In the English Championship, English-born Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante got on the scoresheet for West Brom in their stalemate against Stoke City



In the League One, Kwame Poku saw 89 minutes of action for Peterborough in their 1-0 win over Fleetwood



Andy Yiadom saw 90 minutes of action for Reading in their 1-1 draw against Lincoln



SPAIN



In La Liga, Iddrisu Baba saw 45 minutes of action for Almeria against Mallorca which ended in a draw



Inaki Williams marked his 400th appearance for Athletic Club with a stellar performance in a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Abdul Mumin saw 90 minutes of action for Rayo Vallecano in their 1-0 loss to Osasuna



In La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng was on the scoresheet for Huesca in their 2-1 loss to Levante



Kwasi Sibo played 90 minutes for Amorebieta in their 1-1 draw against Zaragoza



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei was involved in Bochum’s 3-0 win over Union Berlin



German-born Ghanian midfielder Moritz-Broni Kwarteng made a brief appearance for Bochum as a substitute



In Bundesliga II, Stephan Ambrosius played 90 minutes for Hamburger SV in their 2-0 win over Nurnberg



ITALY



In the Serie A, Caleb Ekuban saw 45 minutes of action for Genoa in their 1-1 draw against Juventus



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Ernest Nuamah saw 82 minutes of action for Lyon in their 1-0 win over Monaco



Mohammed Salisu was in action for Monaco



Alidu Seidu was in action for Clermont Foot in their 2-1 loss to Marseille



Abdul Samed Salis was involved in Lens 2-0 win over Reims on Saturday



Andre Ayew played seven minutes as a substitute for Le Havre in their 3-1 win over Nice



In Ligue II, Ghanaian duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu were involved in Auxerre’s 2-0 win over AC Ajaccio



Nicholas Opoku played in Amiens 2-2 draw against Rodez

ALBANIA



Randy Dwumfour saw 45 minutes of action for Skenderbeu in their 1-0 loss to Laci



Alfred Mensah scored for Partizani in their 1-1 draw against Kukesi



BELGIUM



Joseph Paintsil scored a brace for Genk in their 4-0 win over Kortrijk



Christopher Bonsu Baah played 15 minutes for Genk



Nathaniel Opoku played 20 minutes for Leuven in their 2-1 loss to Cercle Brugge



Joselpho Barnes saw 66 minutes of action for St.Truiden in their 3-0 loss to RWDM



Kamal Sowah climbed off the bench to make a cameo appearance for St.Liege against Charleroi which ended in a draw



Isaac Nuhu played 90 minutes for Eupen in their 2-0 win over Westerlo



CYPRUS



Alex Sarfo played 90 minutes for Zakakiou in their 4-1 loss to AEL Limassol



Kingsley Sarfo made a brief appearance for APOEL in their 1-0 win over Paphos



Patrick Twumasi saw 25 minutes of action for Paphos



Emmanuel Lomotey played 14 minutes for Achnas in their 3-0 loss to AEK Larnaca



Majeed Waris saw 45 minutes for Anorthosis in their 2-1 win over Othellos Athienou



CZECH

Patrick Kpozo was involved in Ostrava’s 3-2 loss to Slavia Prague



GREECE



Abdul Rahman Baba saw 90 minutes of action for PAOK in their 4-1 win over Asteras Tripolis



ISRAEL



Ebenezer Mamatah climbed off the bench to score in Ashdod’s 2-0 win over Hapoel Jerusalem



MALAYASIA



Alexander Agyakwa saw 90 minutes of action for Selangor in their 3-1 win over PDRM FC



MALTA



Geoffrey Acheampong scored a brace for Siliema in their 4-1 win over Naxxar



Ghanaian duo Philip Agbado and Eric Mensah were involved in action for Mosta FC against Hibernians which ended in a draw



Seth Paintsil climbed off the bench to play 10 minutes for Hamrun in their 3-1 win over Santa Lucia



Samuel Boakye saw 19 minutes of action for Marsaxlokk in their 3-2 loss to Floriana



Former Medeama captain Kwasi Donsu scored to help Sirens to a 2-1 win over Gudja



Haqi Akadom, Bismark Asare, Charles Agyemang, Prosper Owusu and Frank Boateng were all involved in the game for Sirens



Ghanaian duo Jude Arthur and Gabriel Mensah were in action for Gudja



PORTUGAL



Boateng got the equalising goal to help Rio Ave as they fought back from a goal down to earn a point in the matchday 14 fixture, which ended 1-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Issah Abass was in action for Chaves in their 3-1 loss to Casa Pia



Lawrence Ofori was involved in Moreirense 5-2 win over Portimonense



SERBIA



Ebenezer Annan saw 90 minutes of action for Novi Pazar in their 2-1 win over Radnik



Sadick Abubakar was shown a red card



SLOVAKIA



Kelvin Ofori saw 90 minutes of action for Trnava in their 1-0 win over Michalovce



Ghanaian duo Henry Addo and Samuel Gidi were involved in Zilina’s 3-1 loss to Banska Bystrica



Rahim Ibrahim saw 86 minutes of action for Trencin in their 4-1 win over Z.Moravce-Vrable



SCOTLAND



Matthew Anim Cudjoe saw 27 minutes of action for Dundee United in their 1-0 loss to Raith



SWITZERLAND



In the Swiss League, Lawrence Ati Zigi kept a clean sheet for St.Gallen in their 1-0 win over Zurich



Daniel Afriyie lasted 45 minutes in the game for Zurich