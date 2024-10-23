Perin: ‘I did not stay at Juventus to be comfortable’

Mattia Perin

Source: Football Italia

Mattia Perin expressed his disappointment after being named Champions League Man of the Match despite his team's loss to VfB Stuttgart. He remarked that remaining at Juventus felt anything but comfortable.

The goalkeeper showcased remarkable skill at the Allianz Juventus Stadium, making several crucial saves, particularly blocking a penalty from Enzo Millot following Danilo's red card.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri ultimately succumbed to a late goal from former Atalanta forward El Bilal Toure.



