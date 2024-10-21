Perin reveals Juventus contract extension talks

Mattia Perin

Source: Football Italia

Mattia Perin expresses feeling an "incredible energy" at Juventus and shares that he is in discussions to renew his contract with the club.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper addressed the media during a pre-match press conference on Monday, just before a Champions League match against Stuttgart.

Although his current contract ends in June, it appears that Perin is nearing an agreement to continue his tenure at the Allianz Stadium.



Read full article