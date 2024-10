Barcelona's midfielder Frenkie de Jong has reportedly suffered another injury setback, heightening concerns within the club.

The Dutchman had already been sidelined due to an ankle issue, but this new development is expected to extend his recovery time.



His absence poses a significant problem for Barcelona, as De Jong is a pivotal figure in Xavi's midfield.

The extended time off the pitch puts more pressure on the squad as they navigate a challenging season both domestically and in Europe. The club is expected to provide updates soon.