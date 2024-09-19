Sports

Piastri ready to 'help' Norris in title battle

McLaren's Oscar Piastri (left) And Lando Norris Have Won Three Of The Past Five Grands Prix.png McLaren's Oscar Piastri (left) and Lando Norris have won three of the past five grands prix

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Oscar Piastri has indicated that McLaren is prepared to support Lando Norris in his championship pursuit during the Singapore Grand Prix, should the situation allow.

The Australian driver noted that his recent victory in Baku has not altered McLaren's strategy.

Piastri acknowledged that Norris is currently leading in the championship and has a more viable chance of clinching the title.

He expressed his desire to win races but also stated his willingness to assist Norris in his championship efforts when possible.

Source: BBC