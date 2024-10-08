Sports

Pisilli thanks Mourinho and De Rossi for Italy call-up: ‘The most important opportunity’

Screenshot 20241008 155721.png Niccolo Pisilli

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: Football Italia

Roma's young talent, Niccolo Pisilli, expressed his gratitude towards Roma coach Ivan Juric, as well as his former coaches Daniele De Rossi and Jose Mourinho, particularly the latter two, following his inaugural call-up to the Italy national team this week.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been selected by Luciano Spalletti for the upcoming Nations League matches against Belgium and Israel in October.

On Tuesday, he participated in his first press conference with the senior national team, alongside fellow newcomer Daniel Maldini.

