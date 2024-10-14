Players’ association calls for legal aid fund for suspected dopers

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) was created in 2019

Source: BBC

Jannik Sinner is contemplating the possibility of facing a ban due to two failed doping tests, while a players' association is urging the Grand Slams and the two primary tours to establish a legal defense fund for athletes.

Founded in 2019, the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) seeks to enhance player influence in the sport.

It advocates for the four major tournaments, along with the men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour, to finance access to independent legal counsel, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder a prompt and effective defense.



