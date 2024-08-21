Players need to learn before going into coaching – Fatau Dauda

Fatau Dauda, the goalkeepers coach for the Black Stars, has emphasized the importance for footballers to pursue educational qualifications prior to embarking on a coaching career.

The former Ghanaian international articulated that excelling as a player at the highest level does not inherently qualify one to be an effective coach.



Having transitioned to coaching shortly after retiring from professional play, Dauda has previously served with the Sudan national team before joining the technical staff under Otto Addo.



He stated, “The skills required for playing differ significantly from those needed for coaching. Having a background as a top player or professional does not guarantee coaching success,” as he conveyed to Joy Sports.

Dauda further remarked, “Aspiring coaches must prioritize education. My own coaching journey taught me that without proper learning, one cannot succeed in coaching.



Participating in prestigious tournaments like the World Cup or playing for renowned clubs does not automatically equip one with coaching abilities; continuous learning is essential.



In the realm of coaching, it is vital to acquire knowledge and then return to impart that wisdom to the younger generation.”