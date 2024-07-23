Sports

Playing as a false number 9 is not a challenging role - Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil24680 Joseph Paintsil

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana

Joseph Paintsil, the Black Stars winger, shared his satisfaction with playing as a false number 9, highlighting his adaptability despite occasional challenges with ball possession. He drew from his experience in a similar role with Genk against Club Brugge to emphasize his versatility and commitment to supporting his team.



Source: Footballghana