Playing as a false number 9 is not a challenging role - Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil

Source: Footballghana

Joseph Paintsil, the Black Stars winger, shared his satisfaction with playing as a false number 9, highlighting his adaptability despite occasional challenges with ball possession.

