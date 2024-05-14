Playing for Chelsea's first team helped me to learn the importance of togetherness – Josh Acheampong

Joshua Kofi Acheampong

Ghanaian defender, Joshua Kofi Acheampong has shared that he gained valuable insight during his time playing with the Chelsea first team this season.

Acheampong, who is a vital player for the Chelsea U18 team, has shown great potential throughout the season and has been included in the first-team matchday squad on multiple occasions.



Known as Josh Acheampong, the defender made his debut for the Chelsea first team in a 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.



In an interview, Acheampong emphasized the significance of unity that he learned from his experience with the first team.

"One of the most important lessons I took away from my time with the first team is the value of unity. We must work together as a team and provide support for each other both on and off the pitch," Acheampong stated as reported on the Chelsea website.



Acheampong is set to play for the Chelsea U18 team in the U18 Premier League national final against Manchester U18 on Tuesday.