Playing in Ligue 2 very difficult task – Gideon Mensah

Gideon Mensah

Source: Footballghana

Gideon Mensah, the Ghanaian defender, expressed the challenges of playing in Ligue 2 after experiencing relegation with AJ Auxerre two seasons ago.

Despite facing injuries, the 26-year-old played a crucial role in helping AJ Auxerre secure promotion to Ligue 1 by winning the French second division.

Mensah contributed two assists in 26 appearances during their successful campaign in Ligue 2. Looking back on a demanding season, Mensah remains optimistic about AJ Auxerre's chances of returning to Ligue 1.



