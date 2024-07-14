Sports

Playing multiple positions is an advantage for me – Ibrahim Osman

Ibrahim Osman3322.jpeg Ibrahim Osman

Sun, 14 Jul 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

Ibrahim Osman, the Ghanaian forward, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to play for Brighton and highlighted the advantage of being able to play multiple positions. Osman, who recently joined the Seagulls squad for preseason, is eager to learn from his new teammates and make his mark in English football.



Source: Apexnewshub