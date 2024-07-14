Playing multiple positions is an advantage for me – Ibrahim Osman

Ibrahim Osman

Source: Apexnewshub

Ibrahim Osman, the Ghanaian forward, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to play for Brighton and highlighted the advantage of being able to play multiple positions.

Ibrahim Osman, the Ghanaian forward, expressed his excitement about the opportunity to play for Brighton and highlighted the advantage of being able to play multiple positions. Osman, who recently joined the Seagulls squad for preseason, is eager to learn from his new teammates and make his mark in English football.





Read full article