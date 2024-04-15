Playing on the right side is something I’m used to - Joseph Paintsil

Joseph Paintsil celebrates with teammates after scoring a stunning goal

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil remains unfazed by the change in position to line up on the right side of attack for Los Angeles Galaxy.

The 26-year-old Black Stars player expressed his confidence during a post-game interview following Galaxy's 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada.



Paintsil's goal and assist in the match brought his tally to three goals and three assists in eight games this season. Despite his impressive form putting him in contention for the early MVP race, Paintsil's primary focus is on contributing to the team's success, even if it requires adapting to a new position.

He emphasized his familiarity with playing on the right side from his previous team, highlighting the tactical advantages it brings to the team's attacking play.



Paintsil's standout performance against Vancouver was particularly commendable considering the racist abuse he received from an alleged LAFC supporter.