Pochettino wins first match in charge of US

Screenshot 20241013 084128.png Pochettino began his managerial career at Espanyol,

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Mauricio Pochettino began his tenure as the United States manager with a 2-0 victory against Panama in Austin, Texas.

Yunus Musah, an AC Milan midfielder, scored the first goal shortly after halftime, followed by a late strike from PSV forward Ricardo Pepi that confirmed the win.

Pochettino opted for seasoned international goalkeeper Matt Turner, currently on loan at Crystal Palace from Nottingham Forest and yet to see action this season, who made two crucial saves to help secure the clean sheet.

